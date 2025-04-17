Not a commercial venture; RPL is to bring out rugby talents in India: Rahul Bose

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Ahead of the start of the Rugby Premier League, Bollywood actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose shared insights on how the idea of creating the world's first city-based franchise rugby league came into reality and said the league is not at all a "commercial venture" but rather an effort to advance the sport within the country and identify top rugby talent across India.

The league, which will see top names in Rugby 7s like Perry Baker of the United States, a two-time World Rugby 7s Player of the Year and three-time Olympian and South Africa's Rosko Speckman, a two-time Olympic bronze medal winner, will take place in Mumbai from June 1 to 15.

Speaking to IANS, Bose emphasised that the league is not a commercial venture but a platform where the world's best will play with the best of Indian players.

"What business purpose? We are an NGO registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act. So where is the question of making money? We get a fee, yes - but we are IP holders. We cannot enter into commercial transactions, or we will lose our status. This is not at all a commercial venture.

"Six years ago, I thought of this idea. Why? Because every time our state rugby representatives or officials from our state federation went to meet a potential sponsor, they were made to wait outside for hours, because we didn’t have the stature. Even when we approached formal or informal, government or non-government organisations, the treatment was the same - we were made to wait.

"To make sure that this never happens again, we had to create something world-class - something that makes people recognise rugby. To make it world-class, we need - the best players in the world, extremely competent team owners in a league format, broadcasters and full infrastructure," Bose revealed how the idea of creating a rugby league generated.

"The external impact of the league is this: if the league is successful and 1 to 3 crore people watch it in 15 days, then the next time you walk into someone's office - you won't be made to wait.

"After the league, which will conclude on June 15, then, from June 16, six teams will start scouting Indian talent. The best of India playing alongside the best of the world - each team with; 5 Indian players, 5 marquee international players, 3 bridge players, total 13 players squad. Now those 5 Indian players - teams will want even better players next time. So a scout will go out and bring in 50–100 players," he elaborated.

Sharing how Rugby India got a dedicated window for the league towards the end of the international season, making it possible for the top talent in the sport to take up contracts in India, he said, just like BCCI convinced ICC "to create a 45-day window for the IPL so that the best players from around the world could participate", he requested World Rugby for a dedicated window for RPL.

"We spoke to World Rugby about 2.5 years ago and requested a dedicated window - a time when no international rugby would be played anywhere in the world. They said, 'Done. June 1 to 15 - this is your window'. They told us, we’ve given you the window, now you can talk to the players directly," he shared.

RPL has roped in 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, Ireland, the USA, and Spain. With the support of World Rugby, the league has also roped in some top foreign coaches and support staff for the teams.

"I went to Perth, Australia, where we had gathered 23 players from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. I spoke to them, and they asked me four simple questions; when is the tournament? 'June. Perfect, we’re free'. How much is the money we will get? Who are the coaches? Where is it being played (the stadium)? And once they had the answers, they were set to come here," he revealed.

The inaugural season of the RPL will be broadcast on Star Sports and will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. Revealing how the broadcaster came onboard for the league, Bose said, "They actually travelled with us to watch the Hong Kong 7s tournament. Just two hours into the event, they turned to us and said - 'What a fantastic game!' After watching 4–5 matches back-to-back, they were fully hooked."

"Each game is just 16 minutes long. And in those 16 minutes, you see 7–10 scores on average. And in between all this - players are running at speeds close to 100 miles per hour, smashing into each other with full force. The broadcasters were saying, 'Something is happening every 10 seconds!' They said, 'This is perfect for TV - it’s got speed, it’s got strength, it’s got physical contact and crunch, and on top of that, it’s got constant scoring'," he added.

Sharing the ultimate goal of the league, he explained. "After June 15, if the interest grows and people start saying, 'Show us more rugby!' — what then? The RPL is just once a year, for 15 days. But World Rugby has many tournaments throughout the year. That’s when you’ll start seeing the beginning of a consistent TV following for this game. I’m not saying all of this will happen overnight; I’m just saying - all of this is possible.

"For broadcasters, team owners, and sponsors to come on board, we have to confidently say there is no other league like this on earth. We have to proudly say we have 30 of the best rugby players in the world playing right here."

The league will have six franchises: Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers and Mumbai Dreamers. Each team will comprise five foreign players, five domestic players and three from bridge nations -- countries in the second and third tier in the world rugby hierarchy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.