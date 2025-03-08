Women's Day: Chiranjeevi's Heart-breaking Story about Late Sister

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family did a full-length interview on the occasion of Women's Day to talk about his mother, and her sacrifices in rising 5 children and settling them in life. The heartwarming interview also touches on the Tollywood Megastar's funny side in front of his family.

Chiranjeevi openly talked about how his mother kept their family together while his father was away due to work. He also praised his father for solely focusing on making money to keep the family going.

Megastar admitted that his brother Nagababu was his mother's favorite while the latter revealed how out of all the siblings, only Mr.Chiranjeevi could understand her mother's thoughts perfectly. During an interaction, Chiranjeevi confessed to an emotional moment in his childhood concerning their little sister, Rama.

While talking about how there were 5 siblings and how they lost three others owing to miscarriage at one year or two, two and a half years of age. This was the time when Chiranjeevi's father used to go to camps for work and it was their mother who used to take care of all the siblings. At that time, their sister, Rama, who was very young, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and passed away. Struggling to find words, Chiranjeevi narrated how the image of him carrying his little sister's dead boy was still fresh in his memory.

During that time, both Chiranjeevi and his mother didn't know how to perform the final rites and a nearby Muslim family helped them to complete the rites. Chiranjeevi's father, who was on camp, received the news and by the time he had arrived home, the final rites were completed.

It was such a heartbreaking incident to hear coming from Megastar Chiranjeevi's personal life. From the way Chiranjeevi spoke, the incident shaped him as a kid and the way he viewed life once he grew up.