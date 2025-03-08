Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Priyanka Chopra’s SSMB 29 Looks Go Viral Amid Odisha Shoot Leaks

The much-anticipated film SSMB 29, directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, has now shifted its shooting location to Odisha after completing a key schedule at an Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. This marks the first time the film’s production team has selected Odisha as an outdoor shooting location, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

The ongoing schedule features Superstar Mahesh Babu, acclaimed Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and global star Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. However, the team has encountered an unexpected challenge—extensive media coverage of the set construction, leading to continuous leaks. Several TV channels in Odisha have been airing visuals from the sets, sparking concerns about potential spoilers.

With media personnel and social media users capturing and sharing glimpses from the sets, there is a growing fear that Mahesh Babu’s look and other key character appearances might have been exposed. Given the film’s massive expectations, the makers are keen on maintaining secrecy around the plot and visuals, making these leaks a major concern.

Reports suggest that the team is disappointed with the ongoing leaks and may now implement stricter security measures to prevent further breaches. How SS Rajamouli and his team will handle this challenge remains to be seen, but it is evident that the production needs to act swiftly to safeguard its content.

SSMB 29, produced by KL Narayana, is an action-adventure spectacle being crafted on a massive scale. With legendary composer MM Keeravani handling the music, the film is poised to redefine Tollywood and Indian cinema.