Who was Shiva Shakthi Datta? Everything to Know About MM Keeravan's Legendary Father

The family of renowned music composer MM Keeravani is in mourning as his father and popular lyricist Siva Shakthi Datta sadly passed away at the age of 92. Siva Shakthi Datta was not just known for his lyrics, but he was also a multi-talented individual who contributed immensely to the field of art and cinema.

Born as Koduri Subbarao in Kovvur, Andhra Pradesh, Siva Shakthi Datta ran away from his college in Eluru to Mumbai. He was trained in fine arts at JJ School of Art, and he returned to his hometown with a diploma. It must be remembered that Siva Shakthi Dutta started off as a painter under the name Kamalesh.

Shiva Shakthi Datta: MM Keeravan's Father Passes Away at 92

Not just painting, Siva Shakthi Datta also learned to play musical instruments like Sitar and Harmonium. His songs are known for their deep lyrics, yet they resonate with the common man and have a strong emotional impact. For people of the younger generation, Shiva Shakthi Datta also writes songs from hit Rajamouli movies like Bahubali, RRR, and Hanu-Man.

Shiva Shakthi Datta also contributed heavily to Rajamouli's earlier film Sye. Not just writing lyrics, Keeravani's legendary father also helmed a movie named Chandrahaas in 2007, and wrote the screenplay for the 1988-hit film Janaki Ramudu.

Shiva Shakthi Datta was the elder brother of V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is the father of S.S. Rajamouli. Datta's sons MM Keeravani and Kalyani Malik are renowned musicians. Right from film celebrities to politicians, thousands of tributes are flowing in for MM Keeravani's father whose presence will be missed by Telugu cinema for a long time to come.