Vijay Deverakonda Chief Guest For Pre-Release Event Of Keedaa Cola

Director Tharun Bascker Dhaassyam is awaiting the release of Keedaa Cola. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on November 3, 2023. The film's premiers will be held in the USA on November 2.

The comedy caper features Chaitanya Rao, Brahamanandam, and Rag Mayur, among others, in lead roles. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the entertainer.

Keedaa Cola's pre-release event will be held on October 29, 2023, i.e on Sunday at N Convention in Hyderabad. Guess who is going to be the chief guest? Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing the pre-release event.

Produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik Nanduri, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma, the film is the maiden feature-length production of VG Sainma.

