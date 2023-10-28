Double Elimination In Bigg Boss Telugu 7?

Actor Nagarjuna, who hosts the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7, appears on weekend episodes to grill the contestants. The show is inching toward its finale. Plans are afoot to opt for a double-elimination this weekend.

According to our sources, Shobha Shetty and Sandeep are in the danger zone in unofficial polls.

The buzz on social media suggests that Shobha is likely to get eliminated from the show this weekend. If there is a double eviction, another candidate will be shown the exit door.

And that contestant is Sandeep, who will be made to bid goodbye to the viewers. Let's wait and see who will get eliminated from the show.

