The ongoing reality show of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is not so entertaining. The show is being dubbed as the biggest flop. There are many serial actors participating as contestants in the show. None of them left a mark on the audience. The show TRPs are not so good, as per credible reports.

Danger zone contestants

Shivaji, Bhole, Amardeep, Ashwini, Gautham, Priyanka, Sandeep and Shobha Shetty have been nominated for eviction this week.

The danger zone contestants of this week are Sandeep and Shobha Shetty. The latter is the highest-paid contestant of the season.

Sandeep is likely to get eliminated from the show.

Who has more chances to get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: BBT7: Meet Safe, Danger Zone Contestants Of Week 8