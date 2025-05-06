Varun Tej Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi To Become Proud Parents: Official Announcement Out

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavyya Tripathi are going to be proud parents. Varun Tej took to Instagram to officially confirm the news. Congratulations poured in from the Mega fans.

Varun wrote, "Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon." Varun also shared a cute picture with his hands locked with Lavanya and Varun's fingers into shoes of baby.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot on in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023.