Subham Day 1 Box Office: Samantha’s Debut Production Tanks with Less Than ₹1 Cr Collection

Samantha's first film as a producer may not achieve significant success at the box office despite receiving positive premiere reviews and engaging promotional content. Telugu audiences have always loved small films with good and engaging content in recent times. After looking at the promotional material for Samantha's first film as a producer, Subham, director Praveen Kandregula, and writer Vasanth Maringanti appeared to have a winner on their hands, and even on the opening day, Subham got favorable reviews.

But that's not enough for audiences. The absence of a well-known actor, aside from Samantha's brief cameo, may explain why Telugu cinema fans have responded poorly to Subham. But positive word of mouth will definitely help the film this weekend, as the bookings on Saturday and Sunday look promising. On the first day, Subham managed to collect only Rs.62 lakhs in gross revenue worldwide.

The entire cast of Subham worked hard to promote the film by giving multiple interviews and discussing it, but this effort might not always be sufficient; considering the current box-office trends, Subham's fate could resemble that of Sarangapani Jathakam. Both are clean comedies, and the youth, who flock to the screens usually on opening day, haven't really been appreciative of such comedies in recent times.

Subham is expected to perform well over the weekend, and based on the positive feedback from its opening day, its collections are expected to increase in the upcoming days. Just like Cinema Bandi, Praveen Kandregula succeeded in making an entertaining film, and he emerges as one of the exciting filmmakers to have come from Tollywood in recent times.