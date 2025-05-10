NIMS Hyderabad Recruitment 2025: 800 Vacancies to Be Filled Soon

Telangana Health Minister Sri Damodar Rajanarasimha has approved the recruitment of over 800 posts at NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences), Hyderabad. The decision was taken during the NIMS Executive Board meeting held on Friday at the Secretariat, which the minister chaired.

In the meeting, Minister Rajanarasimha also agreed to allocate 35% of the Aarogyasri scheme funds directly to doctors and medical staff working under the scheme. This move is aimed at addressing concerns raised by healthcare professionals involved in the implementation of Aarogyasri services.

The recruitment approval includes both medical and non-medical positions, which are expected to improve staff strength and healthcare services at NIMS. The timeline for issuing notifications and completing the recruitment process will be managed by the concerned authorities at NIMS.

Addressing the board, the minister warned that action would be taken against individuals who damage the reputation of the institute through internal conflicts. He emphasized that discipline and coordination among staff are essential to maintain NIMS’s functioning and standards.

The board also discussed other institutional matters and proposals related to improving service delivery at NIMS. Further details on recruitment timelines and application procedures are expected to be announced soon.