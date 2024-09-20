Sankranthi 2025 Race: Chiru, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya!
Sankranti Box Office Showdown
Hyderabad, September 20, 2024 - The highly anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is generating immense buzz among audiences. Directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts on a grand scale, Thandel marks Chay's third collaboration with Mondeti.
Also read: Pooja Hegde's Sizzling Backless Pictures
Release Date Dilemma
Initially slated for a December 20 release, Thandel's team reconsidered due to the crowded Christmas market, particularly with Ram Charan's Game Changer. Now, they're eyeing a Sankranti release, targeting January 13, just three days after Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara hits theaters on January 10.
Stiff Competition Ahead
The Sankranti season promises intense competition, with:
Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara (January 10)
Venkatesh's upcoming film
Balakrishna's potential release
Thandel Team's Confidence
Despite the challenges, the makers are confident in the film's content strength. "We believe Thandel has the potential to stand out among the crowd," said a source close to the production team.
Also read: Jani Master’s First Reaction: I’m Innocent
Also read: Jani Master Case Live Updates: Medical Examination Done, To Be Presented in Court Today