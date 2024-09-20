Sankranthi 2025 Race: Chiru, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya!

Sankranti Box Office Showdown

Hyderabad, September 20, 2024 - The highly anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is generating immense buzz among audiences. Directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced by Geetha Arts on a grand scale, Thandel marks Chay's third collaboration with Mondeti.

Release Date Dilemma

Initially slated for a December 20 release, Thandel's team reconsidered due to the crowded Christmas market, particularly with Ram Charan's Game Changer. Now, they're eyeing a Sankranti release, targeting January 13, just three days after Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara hits theaters on January 10.

Stiff Competition Ahead

The Sankranti season promises intense competition, with:

Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara (January 10)

Venkatesh's upcoming film

Balakrishna's potential release

Thandel Team's Confidence

Despite the challenges, the makers are confident in the film's content strength. "We believe Thandel has the potential to stand out among the crowd," said a source close to the production team.

