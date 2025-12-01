Samantha's Wedding Ring: Did Raj Nidimoru Gift Her a Rs.1 Crore Solitaire?

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private ceremony at Coimbatore’s Linga Bhairavi temple on December 1, 2025, the internet expected beautiful pictures. What it got was complete obsession over one single detail: Samantha’s breathtaking wedding ring.The actress shared a series of intimate photographs on Instagram, captioned simply “01.12.2025 ”.

Among them was a close-up that has now gone crazily viral, Raj gently sliding a magnificent solitaire onto her henna-adorned finger. Jewellery lovers and fans hit pause, zoom, and screenshot within seconds.So here’s everything we know about the ring that has become the talk of the season.

The ring is a textbook solitaire - one spectacular cushion-cut diamond set in a delicate prong setting on an ultra-slim band. There are no pavé side stones, no halo, no extra embellishments, just pure, understated elegance that let the centre stone shine. The design perfectly complemented Samantha’s traditional red saree with heavy zari work and stacks of gold bangles, yet added a modern touch.

After poring over the high-resolution images, the centre stone is estimated to be between 2.5 and 3.5 carats. Its brilliance and fire are exceptional even in soft morning light, pointing to an excellent or ideal cut and very high colour and clarity grades (likely D-F colour and VVS or better). The cushion shape gives it a slightly vintage, romantic feel while staying eternally chic.

The band appears to be platinum or 18-karat white gold, a contemporary choice that created a beautiful contrast with the yellow gold in her bridal jewellery. It’s a subtle style statement Samantha has favoured even in her red-carpet looks over the years.

Estimated Price Tag:

While the couple has remained tight-lipped, industry sources and gemologists are placing the ring in the Rs.60–90 lakh bracket. A few are whispering it might even cross the one-crore mark if the stone turns out to be from a top-tier international cutter or carries rare characteristics.

The exchange took place right in front of the deity, with Samantha’s intricate mehndi (featuring a prominent circular motif that beautifully framed the diamond) adding a deeply traditional touch.

Raj’s expression as he slid the ring on and Samantha’s serene smile have already become one of the most saved wedding frames of 2025.In an industry that often goes big and bold, Samantha and Raj chose quiet luxury, and this solitaire is the perfect symbol of that philosophy. Simple, sophisticated, and undeniably expensive without ever looking try-hard.