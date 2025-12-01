Jharkhand School Holidays in December 2025: Complete List of Winter Breaks and Closures

As winter arrives in Jharkhand, schools across the state are preparing for seasonal schedule changes in December 2025. With falling temperatures and year-end festivities approaching, students look forward to the holidays and the annual winter break. While the early part of the month remains focused on academics, the final week typically shifts into festive and weather-based closures. Here is a detailed update for students and parents.

Winter Schedule and Holiday Pattern

The month of December usually begins with regular classes, exams, and academic activities. Schools in Jharkhand traditionally operate as usual during the first two weeks, ensuring that classroom learning continues before the winter vacation begins.

However, as temperatures drop significantly towards the end of the month, most schools shift to holiday mode. The final week of December often sees closures due to cold-wave conditions, making it the ideal time for a short winter break for students across both government and private institutions.

Christmas Holiday on December 25

One of the fixed holidays in the December school calendar is Christmas, observed on December 25. Schools across Jharkhand remain closed on this day, allowing students and staff to participate in festivities and community celebrations.

Winter Break From December 26 to December 31

Following Christmas, schools usually close for a winter break starting from December 26 until December 31. This period helps students cope with the sharp drop in temperatures that typically affects the state during the last week of the year. The closure applies to most government and private schools and is commonly linked to cold-wave advisories issued across districts.

Regular Weekends and Early-December Schedule

Apart from the festive and winter holidays, regular Saturday and Sunday weekly holidays continue as per individual school schedules. The first half of December remains academic, with schools conducting normal classes, assessments, and activities unless a specific institution announces an additional holiday.

Important Note for Parents and Students

As winter conditions can vary across regions in Jharkhand, schools may issue additional notifications depending on the intensity of the cold wave. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates regarding any changes in the December 2025 holiday schedule.