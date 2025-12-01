Bank Holidays in December 2025: Full State-Wise RBI Holiday List

Bank holidays across India are fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS norms, and various national and regional observances. In December 2025, the holiday schedule features a mix of religious festivals, state-specific occasions, and nationwide weekly offs that will lead to multiple bank closures during the month.

Along with declared festivals and regional holidays, banks across the country will remain shut on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per standard banking rules. Customers who rely on branch-based services should take note of these dates to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Total Bank Holidays in December 2025

As per the RBI’s official holiday calendar for the 2025 financial year, banks will observe a total of 18 holidays across different states and union territories in December. Since not all holidays apply nationwide, closures will vary depending on the location of the bank branch.

State-wise Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 1 (Monday): State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day – Itanagar, Kohima

December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier – Panaji

December 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states

December 12 (Friday): Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma – Shillong

December 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday (weekly off) – All states

December 14 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states

December 18 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham – Shillong

December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day – Panaji

December 20 (Saturday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok

December 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states

December 22 (Monday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok

December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas – Nationwide

December 26 (Friday): Christmas celebration – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27 (Saturday): Christmas – Kohima

December 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states

December 30 (Tuesday): Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah – Shillong

December 31 (Wednesday): New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa – Aizawl, Imphal

Important Note for Bank Customers

While physical bank branches may stay closed on these dates, most digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, are expected to function normally. Customers are advised to confirm local branch holidays and complete essential in-branch transactions ahead of time.

Planning will help avoid disruptions, especially during the festive season and towards the end of the year.

Also read: Samantha Raj Nidimoru Wedding: 6 Bollywood Couples Who Married in Private Ceremonies