Bank Holidays in December 2025: Full State-Wise RBI Holiday List
Bank holidays across India are fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS norms, and various national and regional observances. In December 2025, the holiday schedule features a mix of religious festivals, state-specific occasions, and nationwide weekly offs that will lead to multiple bank closures during the month.
Along with declared festivals and regional holidays, banks across the country will remain shut on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per standard banking rules. Customers who rely on branch-based services should take note of these dates to avoid last-minute inconvenience.
Total Bank Holidays in December 2025
As per the RBI’s official holiday calendar for the 2025 financial year, banks will observe a total of 18 holidays across different states and union territories in December. Since not all holidays apply nationwide, closures will vary depending on the location of the bank branch.
State-wise Bank Holidays in December 2025
December 1 (Monday): State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day – Itanagar, Kohima
December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier – Panaji
December 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states
December 12 (Friday): Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma – Shillong
December 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday (weekly off) – All states
December 14 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states
December 18 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham – Shillong
December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day – Panaji
December 20 (Saturday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok
December 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states
December 22 (Monday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok
December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 25 (Thursday): Christmas – Nationwide
December 26 (Friday): Christmas celebration – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 27 (Saturday): Christmas – Kohima
December 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – All states
December 30 (Tuesday): Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah – Shillong
December 31 (Wednesday): New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa – Aizawl, Imphal
Important Note for Bank Customers
While physical bank branches may stay closed on these dates, most digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, are expected to function normally. Customers are advised to confirm local branch holidays and complete essential in-branch transactions ahead of time.
Planning will help avoid disruptions, especially during the festive season and towards the end of the year.
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