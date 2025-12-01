Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Poonam Kaur's Cryptic Comment Goes Viral!

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony at the Isha Centre in Coimbatore. The intimate wedding was attended only by close friends and family. Samantha, who prefers to keep her personal life guarded, took some time before sharing her wedding photos on Instagram.

Once the pictures went live, her comments section was immediately filled with congratulatory messages from fans, colleagues and well-wishers across the film industry.

Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, celebrating her new beginning and sending blessings to the couple. Many celebrities also joined in, appreciating the simplicity and elegance of the ceremony.

Amid the widespread goodwill, a few indirect comments from public figures caught attention online. Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur took to Twitter and wrote a cryptic message that did not name anyone but sparked discussion among social media users.

Her post read, “Broke a home to create your own sad. The empowered, educated, and narcissistic woman who are glorified through paid PR campaigns. Money can buy weak and desperate men.” The post did not specify whom it was referring to, but it circulated widely around the time of the wedding news.

Yesterday, Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De also shared an Instagram story that read, “Desperate people do desperate things.” This too was an indirect statement with no names mentioned, but it added to online speculation as screenshots began circulating.

Despite these isolated reactions, the overall mood on social media has remained largely positive, with fans celebrating the couple’s decision to keep the ceremony simple and meaningful. Samantha’s wedding photos continue to trend, and her supporters have been sending warm wishes as she begins a new chapter in her life.