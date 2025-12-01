December 2 School Holiday in AP Districts Due to Heavy Rains?

Cyclone Ditwah has now weakened into a deep depression, reducing the overall risk level for the Telugu states. However, the system is still close enough to the coast to bring significant rainfall across several districts in Andhra Pradesh on December 2.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the districts of Prakasam, Tirupati and Nellore. These areas are likely to experience strong showers throughout the day as the depression continues to push rainbands inland.

Districts such as Krishna, Bapatla, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, East Godavari and West Godavari may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity will vary from region to region depending on the movement of the circulation.

With the forecast indicating widespread rains, schools in Prakasam, Tirupati and Nellore could potentially be given a holiday on December 2. However, no official announcement has been issued so far by the district administrations.

Parents and students are advised to keep checking updates from local authorities. Any holiday declaration will be made based on real time weather conditions and the severity of rainfall in each district.