Samantha Liked Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Post - Old Post Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines recently owing to the blockbuster success of her maiden production, Subham, from Tralala Moving Pictures. Directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Maringanti, Subham garnered widespread praise and achieved significant success at the box office.

Samantha was filled with gratitude over her debut production's success, and she took to her Instagram to share what the film's success means to her. In that post, she indirectly made her relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru official. Raj is also the creative producer of Subham, and Samantha credited him in multiple interviews for guiding her young crew to a major success.

With Samantha nearly confirming her relationship with Raj Nidimoru, the internet has been buzzing about their relationship. While some claim that Samantha is apartment hunting with Raj in Mumbai, others went to Raj's ex-Shyamali De's Instagram to find her posts. There was one Instagram story of hers that went immediately viral.

Adding more to the rumors about Raj and his relationship with Shyamali, a source claimed that Raj got divorced from Shyamali in 2022, and even the kid that he was seen with was not his but Krishna DK's daughter. To definitively clarify the situation, Samantha's manager referred to the media reports as mere "rumors."

Now, an internet user dug up Shyamali De's old Instagram posts where she was seen with Raj Nidimoru, attending family functions, and checked the likes. Samantha liked some of Shhyamali's posts, leading people to think they used to follow each other but now don't. This could be because of Samantha's rumored romance with Raj following his divorce.

Overall, Samantha is dominating both the film industry and the gossip world, unknowingly benefiting from her rumored relationship with one of India's most talented filmmakers.