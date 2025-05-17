Haryana Class 10 Results 2025 Live: Step by Step Guidance to Check HBSE Results

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is ready to announce the Class 10 board examination results today, May 17, 2025, at 12:30 PM. The board has made the official announcement about the time for declaration.

Students who took the HBSE Class 10 exams can find the results on the board's website, bseh.org.in. On the day of the announcement of the results, a direct download link for the scorecard will be made live on the home page. Students will be able to download the virtual marksheet by providing their roll number and date of birth.

The official announcement of the results will be made in the presence of HBSE Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar and Secretary Munish Nagpal.

In addition to the release of individual scorecards, the board will also release the HBSE 10th Toppers List 2025, along with significant statistics like the

overall pass percentage and the comparison of girls' and boys' performance.

Tune in here for real-time updates and immediate access to the direct result link the moment it is live.

Website to Check Result: https://bseh.org.in

Result Time: 12:30 PM, May 17, 2025