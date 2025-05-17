Air India Express Flash Sale: Fly for Just ₹1300 – Book by May 18
Air India Express, part of the Tata Group, has launched a special Flash Sale offering domestic flight tickets starting at just ₹1300. This limited-time offer aims to attract summer vacation travelers and first-time flyers by offering air travel at the price of a bus ticket.
Booking and Travel Dates
- The flash sale is open for bookings until midnight of May 18, 2025.
- The travel period under this offer is from June 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025.
- Tickets must be booked exclusively through the official website or mobile app of Air India Express for the ₹1300 fare.
Two Fare Options Available
Air India Express is offering this flash sale in two fare categories:
1. Express Lite (₹1300)
- Only available through the direct digital platform (official app/website).
- No check-in baggage is included.
- Passengers can carry an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage at no additional cost.
Check-in baggage charges:
- Domestic: 15 kg starts at ₹1000
- International: 20 kg at ₹1300
2. Express Value (₹1524)
- Tickets are available through all major booking platforms.
- Offers more flexibility for travelers preferring added convenience.
Extra Benefits for Loyalty Members
Air India Express is also offering additional perks to its loyalty program members, including:
- 25% discount on business fares and upgrades
- Express Biz features: Comfortable 58-inch seats with business class-like experience
— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) May 14, 2025
This flash sale is a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers to enjoy affordable and convenient air travel during the summer season.