Air India Express Flash Sale: Fly for Just ₹1300 – Book by May 18

May 17, 2025, 11:11 IST
Air India Express, part of the Tata Group, has launched a special Flash Sale offering domestic flight tickets starting at just ₹1300. This limited-time offer aims to attract summer vacation travelers and first-time flyers by offering air travel at the price of a bus ticket.

Booking and Travel Dates

  • The flash sale is open for bookings until midnight of May 18, 2025.
  • The travel period under this offer is from June 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025.
  • Tickets must be booked exclusively through the official website or mobile app of Air India Express for the ₹1300 fare.

Two Fare Options Available

Air India Express is offering this flash sale in two fare categories:

1. Express Lite (₹1300)

  • Only available through the direct digital platform (official app/website).
  • No check-in baggage is included.
  • Passengers can carry an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage at no additional cost.

Check-in baggage charges:

  • Domestic: 15 kg starts at ₹1000
  • International: 20 kg at ₹1300

2. Express Value (₹1524)

  • Tickets are available through all major booking platforms.
  • Offers more flexibility for travelers preferring added convenience.

Extra Benefits for Loyalty Members

Air India Express is also offering additional perks to its loyalty program members, including:

  • 25% discount on business fares and upgrades
  • Express Biz features: Comfortable 58-inch seats with business class-like experience

This flash sale is a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers to enjoy affordable and convenient air travel during the summer season.


