Air India Express Flash Sale: Fly for Just ₹1300 – Book by May 18

Air India Express, part of the Tata Group, has launched a special Flash Sale offering domestic flight tickets starting at just ₹1300. This limited-time offer aims to attract summer vacation travelers and first-time flyers by offering air travel at the price of a bus ticket.

Booking and Travel Dates

The flash sale is open for bookings until midnight of May 18, 2025.

The travel period under this offer is from June 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025.

Tickets must be booked exclusively through the official website or mobile app of Air India Express for the ₹1300 fare.

Two Fare Options Available

Air India Express is offering this flash sale in two fare categories:

1. Express Lite (₹1300)

Only available through the direct digital platform (official app/website).

No check-in baggage is included.

Passengers can carry an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage at no additional cost.

Check-in baggage charges:

Domestic: 15 kg starts at ₹1000

International: 20 kg at ₹1300

2. Express Value (₹1524)

Tickets are available through all major booking platforms.

Offers more flexibility for travelers preferring added convenience.

Extra Benefits for Loyalty Members

Air India Express is also offering additional perks to its loyalty program members, including:

25% discount on business fares and upgrades

Express Biz features: Comfortable 58-inch seats with business class-like experience

This is your sign to book that trip!

Our Flash Sale is live.

✔️ Xpress Lite fares from ₹1300 + no convenience fee

✔️ Xpress Value fares from ₹1524

📅 Book by 18 May 2025.

🛫 Travel between 1 Jun – 15 Sep 2025. pic.twitter.com/bYaxHjzNZp — Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) May 14, 2025

This flash sale is a great opportunity for budget-conscious travelers to enjoy affordable and convenient air travel during the summer season.