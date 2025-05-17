SBI Clerk Results 2025: Expected Date, Time and Official Websites!

State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the SBI Clerk mains result 2025. The results for those who wrote the SBI Clerk mains examination on April 10 and 12, 2025, can be accessed from the official SBI website, sbi.co.in.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

To find the SBI Clerk mains result, the candidates can utilize the following steps:

Go to the careers page of SBI

Visit the 'SBI Junior Associates 2025' notification

Click on the 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025' link

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download SBI Clerk mains result 2025 PDF

SBI Clerk Mains Result Details

The result of SBI Clerk mains will be released in PDF form, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The merit list will decide the candidates proposed for appointment. But final selection will be done only when candidates pass the local language test and eligibility verification.

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025

The SBI Clerk mains cut off 2025 shall be declared with the result. The aspirants must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in order to qualify for the further stage.

Interpretation of SBI Clerk Waitlist

SBI holds a waitlist of 50% of the posts, both state-wise and category-wise. Candidates are given an offer of appointment from the waitlist every quarter if any candidate refuses or resigns from the current batch. To get selected from the waitlist, candidates have to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the mains examination. The waitlist is for one year from the date of declaration of the SBI Clerk final result.

SBI Clerk Selection Process

The SBI Clerk recruitment process has two stages:

Prelims Exam: The initial stage of the selection process, which examines candidates' general knowledge and abilities.

Mains Exam: The second stage, which examines candidates' higher-level knowledge and abilities in the subjects.

By tracking the official SBI website and keeping themselves informed about the latest notifications, the candidates can be sure that they do not miss any important details about the SBI Clerk mains result 2025 and next phases of the recruitment process.