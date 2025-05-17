Telangana Extends Aarogyasri to Orphans, Andhra Grapples With Systemic Collapse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy go back a long way, often referred to as the guru-shishya duo in political circles. While both leaders have resorted to similar tactics—blaming their predecessors to justify delays in fulfilling electoral promises—Revanth appears to be charting a different course when it comes to the healthcare sector.

In a notable move, the Telangana government will distribute Aarogyasri health cards to 2,200 orphans in Hyderabad district on Saturday (May 17). Under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, beneficiaries are typically required to hold a white ration card to qualify for government health insurance. In emergencies, an income certificate signed by the Tahsildar can serve as an alternative.

Recognizing the need for healthcare access among orphans, officials from various orphanages approached Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durisetty, requesting health card coverage under the scheme. Durisetty brought the matter to the attention of senior officials in the medical department, who approved the request.

These health cards will entitle the orphans to medical treatment worth up to ₹10 lakh at private hospitals empanelled under the Aarogyasri scheme.

In stark contrast, Andhra Pradesh's healthcare system appears to be on the brink of collapse. Just last month, Chief Minister Naidu convened an emergency meeting with the executive body of the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA), which had suspended services under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme over unpaid dues amounting to ₹3,200 crore.

The Naidu-led government managed to negotiate the resumption of services by releasing ₹500 crore—only a fraction of the outstanding amount.

It's worth noting that Telangana too has faced similar challenges. Earlier this year, the Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) had also threatened to suspend services due to non-payment of dues. However, the government responded swiftly by clearing ₹730 crore out of the ₹1,130 crore pending and even increased healthcare package rates by an average of 22%, as demanded by the association.