Rashmika Confirms Love with Vijay Deverakonda!

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on success. India’s most popular actress at the moment, Rashmika scored a huge blockbuster with Sukumar’s Pushpa-2 and followed it up with Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava. The movie, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is a roaring success at the box office and breathed life into Bollywood after a series of duds to start the year.

While cherishing the film’s success, Rashmika went on an Instagram story spree to share love with the ones who made her feel special. In one such photo, Rashmika was seen sharing a bouquet of red roses and wrote, “You always know how to put a smile on my face paapalu”.

Well, this photo and the message were enough for fans to start making speculations that the person was none other than Vijay Deverakonda. It’s widely rumored that Vijay and Rashmika have been dating each other for a while and they will make it official very soon.

However, both the stars have politely denied commenting on their relationship status whenever questioned. But, industry circles keep talking about their secret romance. Also, intelligent Telugu fans have decoded their Instagram posts quite well and declared they are in love.

It was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor gave his voice-over to Vijay Deverakonda’s “Kingdom” tease because of Rashmika Mandanna. Both Rashmika and Vijay acted together in the hit Telugu movie “Geeta Govindam” and followed it up with “Dear Comrade”.

Since then, they have been considered a great pair, and rumors of them dating have started doing the rounds. With the intense scrutiny around their personal lives, it’s only natural for stars to maintain privacy in their relationships.