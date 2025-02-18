Signature Global’s shares drop nearly 15 pc in a week, stock down 19 pc in 1 year

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The shares of Signature Global India Limited on Tuesday further declined by 2.03 per cent at Rs 1,102.40 during the intra-day trading session, as investors remain cautious about the company’s financial health.

The stock is on a downward spree over the past week. It has fallen by 14.52 per cent and 13.84 per cent in the last two weeks.

Over the past month, Signature Global's share price has dropped by 2.32 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The decline extends further over longer periods, with the stock down 14.58 per cent in the last three months and 27.89 per cent in the past six months.

Year to date, the stock has fallen by 18.62 per cent while over the past year, it has registered a 19.1 per cent decline.

The real estate developer's financials remain a key concern for investors. The company currently has a debt of Rs 1,180.27 crore.

The stock has fluctuated significantly in the past year, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1,647 on September 26, 2024, while the lowest level was recorded at Rs 1,040 in 2024.

As of now, Signature Global India has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,807 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s net expenses surged to Rs 835.89 crore in Q3 FY25, up by 6.54 per cent from Rs 784.60 crore in Q2.

Compared to the same period last year (Q3 FY24), expenses have risen sharply by nearly 179 per cent from Rs 299.70 crore.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, this surge in expenses is primarily due to higher costs associated with project execution and completion.

The company’s total liabilities saw a steep rise to Rs 11,525.72 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 9,852 crore in Q2 and Rs 7,181 crore in the year-ago period.

However, Signature Global recorded a multifold increase in revenue, which surged to Rs 830 crore in Q3, up from Rs 280 crore in the last fiscal.

