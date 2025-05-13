Ram Charan’s Madame Tussauds Statue Confuses Daughter Klin Kaara—Watch!

Tollywood star Ram Charan is currently experiencing success. After attending the RRR music event at Royal Albert Hall in London with Jr.NTR and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan went to Madame Tussauds to unveil his wax statue. The museum created a statue of Charan sitting with his dog. Charan's entire family, including his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, attended the statue launch.

It's indeed a proud moment for Chiranjeevi to see his son's statue at one of the world's most prestigious places. Upasana took to Instagram to share an adorable post for her husband, and fans have been showering the duo with love since then.

While Charan was posing with the statue, a heartwarming moment took place. We saw his daughter, Klin Kaara, walking to her father, mistaking Ram Charan's wax statue for the original one. As Klin Kaara approached the statue, Charan grasped her hand and gazed at her with unwavering love.

This moment went instantly viral on social media, and fans can't get enough of the father-daughter duo. Ram Charan and Upasana have decided not to reveal the face of their daughter, Klin Kaara. Charan made sure to cover his daughter's face even when he brought her onto the Peddi sets.

At a time when paps are all around you, it takes a lot of effort and commitment to shield your loved ones from the hawk-eyes of the media, and both Charan and Upasana are doing an exceptional job at that. With his wax statue unveiling, Ram Charan's vacation comes to a close, and he will soon get back on to the sets of Peddi, his most-awaited movie. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and the score is composed by AR Rahman.