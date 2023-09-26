Ram Charan Injures Himself On Game Changer Sets

Global Star Ram Charan has been slightly injured on the sets of Game Changer. If the buzz is anything to go by, the actor suffered a mild injury to his face. Doctors have advised him bed rest for at least 10 days.

As a result, the film's shooting has been halted. The makers will resume the shoot once the RRR star returns. The upcoming schedule of Game Changer will be completed quickly, without any further delays, in October.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar. The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead alongside Charan in Game Changer.

It is the second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Earlier, they were featured together in Vinaya Vidhya Rama.

The film bombed at the box office.