Want to leave the post, but it is not leaving me: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has once again said that he 'wants to leave the post but the post is not leaving him'.

Speaking at a programme in Jodhpur on Monday evening, CM Gehlot said, "I want to leave the post of Chief Minister, but this post is not leaving me.” He was there to inaugurate the Marwar Internment Center built in the Polytechnic College campus of Jodhpur."

On this occasion, he also attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds, and said, “If someone gives money to any party other than BJP, there is a fear of ED and Income Tax.”

“They are doing illegal work. One-way bonds are going to BJP. If someone gives money to Congress, ED and Income Tax follow. Therefore no other party is getting the money.”

The CM further said, "BJP always does politics in the name of religion. Hitler also used to address in the name of religion like this, what happened to him? The intelligence and wisdom of the people of India is better than all the countries in the world.”

He said, “The people of Jodhpur have given me a lot in 50 years of politics." In the programme, he enumerated the works done so far in Jodhpur.

While narrating an incident, CM Gehlot said, "I met a woman during a programme, she told me that a heart operation was done and not a single rupee was spent. She started blessing. I jokingly said that I want to leave this post now, but this post is not leaving me.”

CM said, "I got everything in life, it has been 50 years of doing politics. The high command has faith in me. Became Union Minister three times, PCC President, Chief Minister three times, tell me what do you want now?

Earlier in August too, CM Gehlot had said that he was thinking of leaving the CM’s post, but this post was not leaving him.

