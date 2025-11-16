Priyanka Chopra’s Kundan-Pearl Devi Look Turns Heads at Globetrotter Event!

At the star-studded Globetrotter Event held in Hyderabad, Priyanka Chopra swept into the spotlight with a look that blended tradition and glamour in flawless harmony. Her outfit, a custom ivory lehenga-saree by designer Anamika Khanna, struck the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modern drama.

The ensemble featured intricate gold embroidery, a scalloped border that accentuated her regal posture, and a sweetheart blouse paired with a sheer dupatta draped in a South Indian style. She accessorised with multi-layered kundan and pearl jewellery: a choker, stud earrings, a maang tikka and a kamarbandh that added the perfect finishing touch.

Her hair was styled into a classic braid adorned with a jadanagam, a nod to traditional South Indian bridal aesthetics. Makeup stayed minimal yet bold, shimmering eyes, nude matte lips and a subtle green bindi, keeping the focus on the standout outfit.

As she stepped onto the stage for the reveal of Varanasi, Priyanka embodied the film’s blend of myth and spectacle, channeling the aura of her character Mandakini with an understated yet powerful presence. The look has since stirred admiration across fashion circles, with fans calling it a masterclass in traditional glamour.