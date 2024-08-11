NTR's 'Devara': New Update Excites Fans!

Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is gearing up for its release in September. Recently, the movie team released the second song, "Chutamalle", which got mixed reactions from the audience. Most appreciated, and some trolled Music Director Anirudh Ravichander was trolled for plagiarism.

As the movie is still in the shooting stage, Cinematographer Rathnavelu shared an exciting fact about the film. He shared a picture from the sets, stating that they are currently shooting the opening scene. The scene has excellent visuals and Anirudh's background music. I praised NTR's grace and his dance style. He gave a hint to the fans to wait for the visual treat. With this update, fans got super excited and got ready for its release.

