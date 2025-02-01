Naga Chaitanya Comments on Wife Sobhita Dhulipala

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya recently shared his experiences of married life with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala in an interview with an English daily. Chaitanya expressed his happiness about sharing his life with Sobhita, stating that he enjoys sharing all aspects of his life with her.

Chaitanya revealed that whenever he is confused or uncertain, Sobhita is always there to offer support and guidance. He appreciates her objective opinions and respects her decisions. The actor also said that Sobhita has a calming influence on him, and he values her presence in his life.

The couple, who have been friends for a long time, tied the knot in December last year with the blessings of their elders. In the same interview, Sobhita recalled their first outing together, where she wore a red dress and Chaitanya wore a blue suit. They spent time at a park in Karnataka and later attended an Amazon Prime event.

Sobhita, who won the Femina Miss India title in 2013, made her film debut in 2016. She is working on projects in Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood. Chaitanya is busy promoting his upcoming film "Tandavel," directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release on February 7.

