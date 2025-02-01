It's a budget for Viksit Bharat: Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and termed it as the "Budget for Viksit Bharat" which will soon take the country to become a five trillion dollar economy.

He also pointed out the big relief the middle class got with the Finance Minister announcing that there will be no income tax payable for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, and Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers (including standard deduction).

He said: "All countrymen are happy with the financial statement."

Highlighting that the financial statement is all-inclusive, he said that it has gifts for all -- youth farmers and women, as Finance Minister Sitharaman gave a big push to employment-led growth with its focus on the agricultural and rural sector, MSMEs, and exports, while sticking to the fiscal consolidation path to ensure stability in the economy.

The Shiv Sena leader said it also has sops for the Information Technology sector and Electric Vehicles technology.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, hailing the financial document said its "Dream Budget for the Middle Class."

In a post on X, he said: "Heartfelt thanks to Hon Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, for gifting the middle class a tax-free boost up to ₹12 lakh! A budget that lights up hopes and empowers dreams!"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman for prioritising his state in the Budget and fulfilling their long pending demands.

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang hailed the Budget, calling it both development-oriented and welfare-driven.

"This is a budget that focuses on GYAN - Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti," Sarang remarked.

Sarang further emphasised that the budget was designed to strengthen India's foundation, laying the groundwork for the nation to be established as a developed economy by 2047.

However, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi termed the Budget directionless and alleged that with this, the rich will become richer and the poor poorer.

