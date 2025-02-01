Arsenal-City heated rivalry is a result of both teams wanting to be the best: Odegaard

London, Feb 1 (IANS) Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard believes the heated rivalry with Manchester City is a result of both teams wanting to be the best. The two teams will meet again on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The last time these two sides met was in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad stadium earlier in the season. Despite the Gunners having taken the lead in the first-half, Leandro Trossard’s red card put the North London side on the backfoot. Arsenal proceeded to defend with everything they had but their efforts were undone by a 99th minute equaliser.

A moment of controversy had followed the game when Man City striker Erling Haaland was seen telling the Arsenal manager to ‘stay humble.’ Haaland’s national team captain, who also leads Arsenal Odegaard was asked about the incident in the build-up to the game on Sunday.

"I think in football, games like this, the emotions are so high and the adrenaline is there and everything. That's something that can happen on the pitch and then when you walk off the pitch, then you are done with it," Odegaard was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"It is not something I think too much about. I think it is normal when you play these big games that there is a big rivalry. You are competing and you want to be the best. So, that's how it should be and there should be a little bit of heat sometimes.

"But then, I think a lot of the players know each other from the national team -- England, Brazil, me with Erling -- so on the pitch and off the pitch it is a bit different. When we are on the pitch, then it's a good battle."

Although Arsenal are still chasing their first league title since 2003-04, the situation heavily varies this season as they find themselves behind Liverpool, not Manchester City. The Gunners will be hoping to register their second consecutive home win against the Cityzens in hopes of building a winning run.

