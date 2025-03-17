MS Dhoni Acting in Ram Charan’s RC16 – Rumor or Fact? Check Here!

The much-anticipated sports drama tentatively titled RC16, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has been generating immense buzz. Recent rumors suggested that cricket legend MS Dhoni would make a special appearance as Ram Charan's coach in the film. However, a report from 123Telugu has officially dismissed these claims, confirming that Dhoni is not involved in the project.

Meanwhile, the trend of cricketers stepping into Indian cinema continues. Former Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make his Telugu film debut with a cameo in Robinhood, featuring Nithiin and Sreeleela. This crossover of sports personalities into films has piqued the interest of fans.

RC16: A Star-Studded Sports Drama

RC16 marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the female lead. The film is expected to showcase multiple sports, with cricket being a confirmed highlight. The ensemble cast includes seasoned actors like Shiv Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma, adding to the film’s grandeur. The musical score is being composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman, promising a captivating auditory experience.

Adding to the excitement, speculations suggest that the film’s title and teaser may be unveiled on March 27th, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

Ram Charan’s Latest Appearance and Upcoming Projects

The RRR star was recently spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, sporting a rugged, heavily bearded look. He donned a white shirt paired with matching pants, accessorized with black sunglasses and a statement neckpiece, exuding effortless style.

Apart from RC16, Ram Charan is also set to reunite with director Sukumar for RC17, marking their second collaboration after the blockbuster Rangasthalam (2018). While details remain under wraps, rumors suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might join the cast, further fueling anticipation.