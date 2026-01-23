Mrunal Thakur to Sizzle in Ram Charan’s Peddi Special Song?

There is growing buzz around the upcoming Pan-India film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, as the makers reportedly plan a special mass song that could feature an unexpected actress.

The rural sports drama Peddi has already created strong anticipation among audiences, especially after the viral success of its first musical track, “Chikiri Chikiri”. While preparations are underway for the release of another song, talk has begun about a high-octane special song sequence choreographed for Ram Charan’s character.

According to the latest buzz in film circles, ‘Sita Ramam’ fame actress Mrunal Thakur has been approached to appear in this special track opposite Ram Charan. Insiders say that the energetic rhythm — composed by A.R. Rahman — and the rustic backdrop of the film make her a strong choice to bring extra glamour and excitement to the number.

If Mrunal agrees to be part of the song, her presence is expected to add significant buzz, combining her appeal with Charan’s mass energy. However, it’s not yet clear whether she has officially signed on or if negotiations are ongoing.

It’s already known that Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead in Peddi, and her involvement has been confirmed. Should Thakur be finalized for the special song, it will add another high-profile appearance to the film’s musical landscape.

As of now, the makers have not issued an official statement regarding Mrunal Thakur’s participation, so fans are waiting to see how the situation unfolds.