Adani Group Becomes Sole Owner of IANS News Agency

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has completed the full takeover of news agency IANS after acquiring the remaining 24 per cent stake for an undisclosed consideration.

According to a stock exchange filing by Adani Enterprises, its media arm AMG Media Networks has entered into a share purchase agreement to buy the balance equity in IANS India Private Limited. With this transaction, IANS will become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The company said the share purchase agreement was executed on January 21, 2026. Prior to this deal, AMG Media Networks held 76 per cent of Category-I shares of IANS, which carry voting rights, and 99.26 per cent of Category-II shares, which do not have voting rights. Under the latest agreement, AMG Media Networks will acquire the remaining 24 per cent of Category-I shares with voting rights and the balance 0.74 per cent of Category-II non-voting shares.

Adani Group’s association with IANS began on December 15, 2023, when it acquired a majority 50.50 per cent stake, making the news agency a subsidiary of its media arm. In January 2024, AMG Media Networks further increased its holding to 76 per cent of voting shares, along with nearly all non-voting shares.

Founded as a multi-language newswire, IANS supplies content to print, digital and broadcast platforms across India. The complete acquisition strengthens Adani Group’s footprint in the media and content ecosystem.

The group’s foray into the media sector started in 2022 as part of a broader diversification beyond its core businesses in ports, energy and infrastructure. In April 2022, Adani Enterprises established AMG Media Networks as its vehicle for media and publishing investments. This was followed by a stake acquisition in Quintillion Business Media Ltd, which operates the digital business news platform BQ Prime. In December 2022, the group entered mainstream broadcast news by acquiring a controlling stake of around 65 per cent in NDTV.

With acquisitions spanning digital platforms, broadcast television and now a newswire service, the Adani Group has rapidly built a multi-platform media presence. The full takeover of IANS further extends its reach across the content supply chain that serves publishers, broadcasters and digital media platforms nationwide.