Oscar Nominations 2026 Final List Announced: Sinners Leads with Historic 16 Nods
The excitement around the 98th Academy Awards is steadily building as the Oscar 2026 nominations spark massive buzz across the global film industry. With an exceptional lineup of films released in 2025—ranging from bold experimental cinema to big-scale prestige dramas—the race for Hollywood’s most coveted honour promises to be fiercely competitive.
Leading the pack this year is Sinners, which has emerged as the top contender with 16 nominations, followed closely by One Battle After Another with 13 nods. As anticipation peaks, here’s a detailed look at the major categories and the films and artists dominating the Oscar conversation.
Best Picture – Oscar 2026 Frontrunners
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Actress (Leading Role)
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Actor (Leading Role)
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia – Will Tracy
- Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
- Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Original Song
- “Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You” – Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Best International Feature Film
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirât (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein – Kate Hawley
- Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners – Ruth E. Carter
Best Film Editing
- F1 – Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners – Michael P. Shawver
Best Live-Action Short
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Kokuho
- Frankenstein
- Sinners
- Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Casting (New Category – 2026)
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
- One Battle After Another
Oscars 2026 Ceremony Details
The 98th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year. The grand ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026, starting at 4:00 PM PT.