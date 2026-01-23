Oscar Nominations 2026 Final List Announced: Sinners Leads with Historic 16 Nods

The excitement around the 98th Academy Awards is steadily building as the Oscar 2026 nominations spark massive buzz across the global film industry. With an exceptional lineup of films released in 2025—ranging from bold experimental cinema to big-scale prestige dramas—the race for Hollywood’s most coveted honour promises to be fiercely competitive.

Leading the pack this year is Sinners, which has emerged as the top contender with 16 nominations, followed closely by One Battle After Another with 13 nods. As anticipation peaks, here’s a detailed look at the major categories and the films and artists dominating the Oscar conversation.

Best Picture – Oscar 2026 Frontrunners

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actress (Leading Role)

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor (Leading Role)

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie & Ronald Bronstein

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Original Song

“Dear Me” – Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You” – Sinners

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” – Viva Verdi!

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Best International Feature Film

It Was Just an Accident (France)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Hamnet – Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme – Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners – Ruth E. Carter

Best Film Editing

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P. Shawver

Best Live-Action Short

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Kokuho

Frankenstein

Sinners

Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Casting (New Category – 2026)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another

Oscars 2026 Ceremony Details

The 98th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year. The grand ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026, starting at 4:00 PM PT.