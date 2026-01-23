Republic Day Holiday Rush: Bhubaneswar Airport Releases Passenger Advisory

With Republic Day falling on Monday, January 26, right after the weekend, a surge in travel is expected as people plan trips to their hometowns during the long holiday break. The extended holidays have led to a noticeable rise in ticket bookings, prompting airport authorities to prepare for heavy passenger movement.

To manage the expected crowd, Biju Patnaik International Airport has released a travel advisory for passengers. Officials said that security measures are strengthened every year during Republic Day holidays, and additional checks are carried out to ensure passenger safety. Due to increased vigilance, baggage screening and security procedures may take longer than usual.

Passengers Asked to Reach the Airport Early

Travelers have been requested to cooperate with security personnel and arrive at the airport well in advance of their departure time. Allowing extra time for check-in and security screening will help passengers avoid delays, especially during peak travel hours.

Warning Against Last-Minute Travel

Airport authorities also warned that passengers arriving at the terminal at the last moment could face inconvenience due to heavy crowds, particularly during early morning and peak hours. Officials advised travelers to plan their journeys carefully during the holiday period to ensure a smooth and stress-free travel experience.

The airport administration has urged passengers to follow the advisory and prepare their travel schedules responsibly. With thousands expected to travel during the Republic Day holidays, proper planning will help maintain order and ensure safe and hassle-free journeys for everyone.

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