Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 23, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

Gold and silver prices moved sharply higher across major Indian cities on Friday, January 23, 2026, supported by rising geopolitical tensions and growing concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve. Investors continued to shift away from currencies and bonds, boosting demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals.

According to the India Bullions website, gold is currently trading at ₹157,270 per 10 grams nationwide, while silver has surged to ₹327,280 per kilogram.

Gold Prices Today in Major Cities

Gold prices registered strong gains across metros. In Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, 24-carat gold is retailing at around ₹156,980 per 10 grams. Kolkata followed closely at ₹156,770, both staying ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where gold is priced at ₹156,710.

Southern cities continue to command a premium. Chennai recorded the highest gold rate among metros at ₹157,440 per 10 grams. Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed at ₹157,230 and ₹157,100 respectively, widening the price gap between southern markets and northern regions.

City-wise Gold Rates (per 10 grams):

Mumbai: ₹156,980

Delhi: ₹156,710

Bengaluru: ₹157,100

Chennai: ₹157,440

Hyderabad: ₹157,230

Kolkata: ₹156,770

Silver Prices Today, January 23:

Silver outperformed gold, with the national average climbing to ₹327,280 per kilogram. In Mumbai, silver is trading at ₹326,690, while Delhi reported prices of around ₹326,120 per kg.

Southern markets once again posted higher rates due to stronger local demand and tax variations. Chennai saw silver priced at ₹327,640 per kg, while Hyderabad recorded ₹327,200 per kg.

International Market Trends

In global markets, bullion continued its strong rally. Bloomberg reported that gold surged to a new all-time high above $4,960 an ounce in early trading and is on track for a weekly gain exceeding 7 percent. Silver also touched a record high of $96.91 an ounce.

Gold prices have risen more than 70 percent over the past year, repeatedly setting fresh records. Analysts attribute the rally to global political uncertainty, concerns over monetary policy independence in the US, and weakening confidence in the dollar — all of which have reinforced gold and silver’s appeal as safe-haven assets.