Banks Holiday January 24–27, 2026: Check Holiday List

Bank customers across India may face disruption in branch services as banks are expected to remain closed for four consecutive days from January 24 to January 27, 2026. The extended closure is due to a combination of weekend holidays, Republic Day, and a proposed nationwide bank strike.

During this period, physical bank branches will not operate, though digital services will continue to function as usual.

Why Banks Will Be Closed from January 24 to January 27, 2026

The four-day closure includes multiple holidays and a strike day, which together create a long shutdown period for bank branches.

January 24, 2026 – Fourth Saturday

Banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month as part of the official weekend holiday schedule. Therefore, January 24, 2026, will be a bank holiday nationwide.

January 25, 2026 – Sunday

As per the weekly holiday rule, all banks remain closed on Sundays, making January 25 another nationwide holiday.

January 26, 2026 – Republic Day

January 26 is a national holiday in India, observed as Republic Day. On this day, all banks will remain shut across the country to mark the anniversary of the Constitution coming into effect in 1950.

January 27, 2026 – Nationwide Bank Strike

Bank unions have called for an all-India strike on January 27, 2026, demanding the implementation of a five-day work week for bank employees. If the strike proceeds as planned, banks will remain closed on Tuesday as well.

Demand for a Five-Day Work Week

The strike has been proposed by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents major bank employee unions in India. The unions argue that a five-day work week would help reduce workload pressure, improve efficiency, and offer better work-life balance for bank staff.

They also point out that several institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, insurance companies, and financial markets already follow a five-day schedule. To compensate for fewer working days, the unions have suggested extending daily working hours slightly from Monday to Friday.

What Services Will Be Available During the Bank Holidays

Even though bank branches will be closed, customers can still access essential services through digital platforms, including:

Net banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI payments

ATM cash withdrawals

However, services such as cheque clearing, cash deposits at branches, and other over-the-counter transactions will not be available during the holidays.

Conclusion

The combination of weekend holidays, Republic Day, and the proposed bank strike could lead to a four-day shutdown of bank branches from January 24 to January 27, 2026. While digital services will continue uninterrupted, customers should plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during this extended holiday period.

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