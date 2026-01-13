Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Worldwide Collection: Chiranjeevi’s Film Beats Akhanda 2 With Strong Global Numbers

Chiranjeevi’s latest outing, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, has opened on a confident note at the box office, once again underlining the veteran actor’s strong connect with audiences. Even though the film has received mixed reviews from critics, early box office trends indicate that the family entertainer has successfully passed the crucial Monday test, delivering encouraging numbers both in India and overseas.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office worldwide collection day-wise

The Anil Ravipudi directorial has made a particularly strong impression in the North American market. During its opening phase itself, the film crossed the $1.2 million mark, achieving the milestone even before completing a full day of screenings in the region. According to a 123Telugu report, this early performance has already pushed the film past the lifetime North America collections of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which ended its overseas run at around $1 million. Trade estimates from Sacnilk further suggest that the film recorded an impressive premiere gross of over $1.5 million in North America.

In the domestic market, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu registered a strong opening day. As per Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi–Venkatesh starrer earned Rs 37.10 crore net in India on Day 1, including preview shows. Of this, Rs 8.60 crore came from Day 0 previews, while regular Day 1 screenings contributed Rs 28.50 crore.

Occupancy trends in Telugu-speaking states also reflect the film’s solid start. On Monday, the overall occupancy stood at 64.66 per cent. While morning shows began on a decent note, footfalls improved steadily as the day progressed. Afternoon shows saw better turnout, and the momentum peaked during evening and night shows, which recorded occupancies of 71.20 per cent and 78.87 per cent respectively. The strong performance in later shows points towards favourable word-of-mouth, especially among family audiences.

More about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

With promising figures from both domestic and international markets, the film is now expected to cross Rs 65 crore worldwide on its opening day, including premiere shows. If this milestone is achieved, it will mark Chiranjeevi’s second-highest global opening to date, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened at Rs 85 crore worldwide in 2019.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, known for his mass entertainers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu features an ensemble cast led by Chiranjeevi Konidala and Venkatesh, with Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Despite mixed critical reception, the film’s strong opening suggests that star power and festive appeal have worked in its favour. The focus now shifts to how well the film sustains its momentum in the coming days.