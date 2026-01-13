Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 1 Collection: Box Office Opens Big at Rs 37.10 Crore

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s latest action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu hit theatres on January 12, 2026, perfectly timed with the festive celebrations of Sankranti. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has received a strong positive response from both critics and audiences.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film stars Nayanthara and Venkatesh alongside Chiranjeevi, adding to the festive buzz and mass appeal. Thanks to strong advance bookings and festive footfalls, the movie registered a bumper opening at the box office.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs 28.50 crore on its first day from theatrical screenings.

In addition, the film earned an impressive Rs 8.60 crore through pre-sales. With these figures combined, the total day 1 collection stands at a solid Rs 37.10 crore.

With such a powerful start, the film is expected to maintain strong momentum over the Sankranti weekend at the box office.