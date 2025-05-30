Khaleja Re-release: Mahesh Babu Fans Frustrated with Important Scenes Cut

Khaleja will forever be an important film in Mahesh Babu's filmography. Even though the movie didn't do well when it was originally released at the box office, it slowly garnered enough attention and ended up being a cult film among audiences in later years. Every time the movie airs on TV, it consistently generates high Total Rating Points (TRP), and its comedy scenes have become a hit on YouTube.

The movie has become such a vital part of Telugu pop culture that people use the one-liners from Mahesh Babu in their day-to-day conversations. The time has arrived for a re-release of the film. Of late, there have been many movies that are re-releasing on the big screen, and even though the industry runs the risk of getting bored with re-releases, fans are not going to miss the opportunity of watching Khaleja on the big screen.

Early trends predict that Khaleja will be the biggest re-release ever in Tollywood history, box-office-wise, and Mahesh once again proves his popularity among the masses with Khaleja. However, fans pointed out an issue when early shows happened across the Telugu states. The 4K print omitted several crucial scenes, prompting theaters to confirm that this was the version they received.

According to fans, one song and several scenes were cut from the film, including the moment when Mahesh Babu realizes the true meaning of God and decides to help Siddha and the village of Padi. This was an important scene in the whole proceedings, and even though Khaleja was wholly entertaining from start to finish, Trivikram conveyed an important point with this movie, and this scene stands at the heart of it.

Fans have already expressed their disappointment about this and flooded social media to share their reactions. We'll have to wait and see if this pattern holds true for all Khaleja shows.

But there is an update. Later on, we added the missing scenes from the original version and will start playing them today. Anyone watching the film during the noon shows on Friday (30th May) should be able to enjoy the complete movie.