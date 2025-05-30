JAC 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results Likely to Be Declared Today at 12 PM

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 12th results today, May 30, 2025. As per official sources, the results are likely to be announced around 12:00 PM via a press conference.

Following the release of the JAC Class 10 results earlier this week, Intermediate students have been eagerly awaiting their outcome. Once declared, students can check their JAC 12th Result 2025 on the official websites — jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To download the result, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and other login details mentioned on their admit card.

How to Check JAC Class 12 Result 2025

Students can access their results through multiple platforms:

Visit the official websites: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

or Use the DigiLocker app or website to download digital mark sheets

Check reliable educational portals like Sakshi Post for direct result links

What Students Should Do

Keep your admit card handy to avoid any delays during login. It is also advised to regularly refresh the official result portals as traffic may be high around the result announcement time. In case of heavy server load, alternative platforms like DigiLocker and trusted education websites can be useful.

Stay connected with us for the fastest updates on JAC Class 12 Result 2025.