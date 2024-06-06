Interesting Details Emerge As Pushpa 2 Enters Re-Shoot Phase

Director Sukumar and Allu Arjun are busy with the shooting of Pushpa 2. The duo has been working round the clock to wrap up the film’s shoot in time. According to our sources, Sukumar is all set to re-shoot some scenes.

The Rangasthalam maker is said to have asked Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Fahadh Faasil for bulk dates for the next two months. Currently, a few important scenes are being canned between Bunny and Fahadh Faasil in Hyderabad. Some of those are re-shot scenes.

Several crucial scenes of Fahadh are yet to be finalized because Sukumar is unhappy with the output. The director would be working without taking any breaks to meet the deadline.

Pushpa 2: The Rule' is slated to be released on 15 August 2024. The film has an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others will also be seen.

The film has been produced by produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. It will be released in 6 languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.