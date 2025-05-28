Deepika's Response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Spirit Controversy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga caused a significant uproar on the internet by subtly criticizing actress Deepika Padukone for leaving Spirit. Sandeep called out Deepika's alleged dirty PR games, and he went on to sign Triptii Dimri as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The director also made a subtle jibe at Deepika Padukone's feminism. The whole drama triggered a giant wave of negativity towards the actress as Prabhas fans sided with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the whole saga.

Deepika Padukone didn't immediately respond to the controversy. She gave an indirect reply about her work ethic. "To be balanced in life, it's important to live with honesty. I will give importance to that. When there is adversity in life, I will listen to what my heart says and make a decision after that. I will face any consequences (of my actions)."

Deepika's comments have now gone viral, as fans are considering this a direct reaction to Sandeep's Twitter post. Due to these quotes, there are widespread discussions on the internet over what Deepika meant, and the suspense continues over whether it's related to Sandeep's tweet or not.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga usually stays close to controversy, and with Spirit, he has created one even before the movie has gone on floors.