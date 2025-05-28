UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 493 Government Jobs

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for 493 posts in different departments of the central government. The recruitment is open for candidates who fit the given eligibility criteria and want to apply for these posts.

Vacant Posts

The UPSC has made the following posts vacant:

Operations Officer: 121 posts

Specialist Grade III: 122 posts

Training Officer: 94 posts

Junior Research Officer: 24 posts

Assistant Legal Advisor: 5 posts

Drugs Inspector: 20 vacancies

Public Health Specialist Grade III: 18 vacancies

Assistant Production Manager: 2 vacancies

Assistant Engineer: 5 vacancies

Scientist B: 6 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants for these jobs must fulfill the given eligibility criteria, i.e., educational qualifications and experience. For instance, applicants applying for the Legal Officer post must possess 10 years of experience as a lawyer in a court of law in India or a recognized university.

Age Limit

The age limit for the posts varies based on the category:

UR/EWS: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 40 years

PWBD: 45 years

Application Process

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do so online. The application process is as follows:

Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in

Click the "Apply Now" link for the desired post

Read the instructions and go ahead to fill up the application form

Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents

Check and submit the application form

Print out the application form for reference purposes

Important Dates

Online application closing date: June 12

Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly to get updates about the selection process.

Documents Required

Candidates should upload the required documents, such as educational certificates, experience certificates, and identification proof, while submitting the application form.

Selection Process

The choice of the candidates would be based on the performance in the written test and interview.

By adhering to the application process and the eligibility criteria, candidates are eligible to apply for these government vacancies and take the first step towards a fulfilling career in the central government.

