Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Academic Calendar 2025-26: List of holidays!

The Academic Calendar for Intermediate students for the academic year 2025-26 has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Junior Colleges in AP will run for 314 working days under the schedule, giving students a solid learning experience. Students can anticipate 79 holidays for a year, providing them with enough relaxation time to rejuvenate.

Important Dates

Summer Vacation: Summer vacation for Intermediate students will begin on April 24, 2025, and will conclude on June 1, 2025. Colleges will open again on June 2, 2025.

Dasara Holidays: Students will have an 8-day holiday from September 28, 2025, to October 5, 2025.

Sankranti Holidays: Sankranti holidays will extend for 9 days, from January 10, 2026, to January 18, 2026.

Examination Schedule

Practical Exams: The AP Inter Practical Exams 2026 will be conducted in February 2026.

Theory Exams: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be held in February-March 2026.

Holiday Calendar

Following is a list of the important holidays.

Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha): June 7, 2025

Moharram: July 6, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami: August 16, 2025

Vinayaka Chavithi: August 27, 2025

Milad-un-Nabi: September 5, 2025

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, 2025

Karthika Pournami / Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025

Christmas Day: December 25, 2025

Boxing Day: December 26, 2025

The academic calendar is designed to give the students a balanced schedule, complete with proper breaks and working days to ensure an efficient academic year.

Also read: TJEE Result 2025 to be Declared today at 4 PM at tbjee.nic.in