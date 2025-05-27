TJEE Result 2025 to be Declared today at 4 PM at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will announce the TJEE or Tripura JEE exam results on May 27 at 4 pm. The candidates who took the entrance test can view their results on the official websites, tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

TJEE Exam Details

The TJEE test was held on April 23 in three sessions. The first session, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, featured papers in Physics and Chemistry. The second session, from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, had a Biology test, and the third session, from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM, featured a Mathematics paper.

Exam Centers and Course Options

The examination was conducted at different centers in Tripura, such as Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala. Candidates took the exam to obtain admission into different courses, such as Engineering/Technological degree courses, Veterinary/Agriculture/Fisheries, Paramedical, etc.

How to Check the TJEE Result 2025

In order to check the TJEE result, candidates can follow the steps below:

Go to the official website tbjee.nic.in.

Click on the Tripura JEE result link.

Provide the required details and login.

Verify and download your outcome.

Important Candidate Details

Candidates are requested to keep visiting the board's site for counselling schedule and process updates. The board had already published a provisional answer key and requested feedback from candidates, for which consideration was given while finalizing the final answer key.

Future Steps

Upon verification of their results, the candidates can expect the counselling procedure for joining their desired courses. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to look at the official website.

