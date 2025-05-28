RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 to Be Declared Today, May 28 — Check Result Live Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is ready to declare the long-awaited Class 10th board examination results of 2025 today, May 28, 2025. The results will be formally announced at a press conference when the Board Chairman and the state's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, will announce the result of this year's exams.

More than 10 lakh students have taken the RBSE Class 10th exams held at different exam centers in Rajasthan. The board has already completed the checking and result processing of answer sheets and is ready to release the results.

Where to Check RBSE Class 10th Result 2025?

Students can view the results on the official websites:

How to Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2025:

1. Open either of the official result websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

2. Search and click on the "RBSE 10th Result 2025" link from the home page

3. Enter your roll number and other necessary details correctly

4. Click on the "Submit" button to see your result

5. Save and download the provisional marksheet for future use, or take a print of it

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Key Highlights

In addition to results, the board will also release significant statistics such as the total students registered, appeared, and passed. The overall pass percentage will be released along with possible separate figures for boys and girls. The list of year-wise toppers for 2025 will also be released on the day of the press conference.

Marksheets in digital format will be downloadable directly from the official websites after the release.

Forgot Your Roll Number?

If any student forgot or lost their roll number, they can obtain it from their respective schools in order to view the results without any inconvenience.

Get live updates as the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2025 is announced today. Bookmark the official sites and keep your roll number ready in order to access your results with ease.