Deepika to Quit Prabhas Kalki 2 After Spirit Controversy with Sandeep Reddy?

Deepika Padukone appears to be facing significant challenges. After the controversial fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over Spirit, where Deepika wanted to have an 8-hour shoot time and also reportedly demanded a share in profits, Sandeep openly criticized the actress for leaking the movie's plot point through her PR and immediately signed Triptii Dimri as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Since then, there has been a wave of negativity surrounding the actress as fans have been calling her out for her alleged unprofessional behavior. Reports have emerged suggesting that Deepika signed on for Allu Arjun's sci-fi adventure with Atlee next, and although there has been no official confirmation, it appears that she has secured the project.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, and with her becoming a mother recently, everybody has been waiting for her big-screen comeback. People were excited when they believed her big-screen comeback would occur with Spirit, but now it seems that this may not take place. Shah Rukh Khan's King is one film that Deepika Padukone is involved in, and recent reports suggest that she may also not participate in Kalki-2.

The speculation is widespread. This is due to Deepika's demand for fewer working hours, which is causing friction on the sets of Kalki-2. The makers of Kalki 2 are seemingly wanting to replace her with someone else. But there is no solid development on the same, and it remains to be seen if Prabhas wants to act with Deepika again after the Spirit fallout.