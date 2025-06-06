BJP MP cites declassified records to target Congress over post-1962 foreign policy

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has once again cited historical records to criticise the Congress party’s handling of foreign affairs, alleging that India’s global standing suffered significantly in the aftermath of the 1962 war with China.

Citing classified documents, Dubey claimed that no country was willing to align with India after the military debacle in 1962, exposing the frailty of Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy.

“Understand the state of foreign policy during the time of the revered Nehru Ji, the pioneer of the Congress Party's foreign policy. After the 1962 war with China, no country was ready to align with India,” Dubey wrote in a post on X on Friday.

He went on to allege that even India’s immediate neighbours distanced themselves during this period of diplomatic isolation.

“Moreover, our neighbouring countries -- Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Burma, Pakistan, Vietnam, Mongolia, and Korea -- all met in Beijing in 1963, sided with China, and signed an agreement regarding the land dispute,” Dubey added.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly, Dubey said, “Rahul Baba, make your party aware of the country's plight during the Gandhi family's time through a proper lesson. Daily humiliation is not right,” he said.

This is not the first time Dubey has invoked archival material to take aim at the Congress.

In an earlier instance, he cited a decades-old letter allegedly written by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to his Chinese counterpart. Dubey claimed the letter revealed a tone of submissiveness and helplessness.

According to him, the letter stated that China had occupied 20,000 square km of Indian territory in the east and 6,000 square km in the west, in addition to taking 4,000 Indian soldiers hostage during the conflict.

He further alleged that Nehru had sent the Sri Lankan Prime Minister as a mediator for surrender and was “awaiting China's instructions,” suggesting that India’s leadership at the time had abdicated its strategic autonomy.

